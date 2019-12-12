Anniston Army Depot's Christmas Cheer Program Gives 182 Children Gifts

This time of year always calls for community members to come together to help spread holiday cheer to those around them. This year, nearly 200 children in DHR protective custody will get to open up presents on Christmas day with help from the Anniston Army Depot’s “Christmas Cheer” Program. Employees and volunteers with the depot’s Christmas Cheer program were able to give gifts valued between $175 and $200 in support of children in our surrounding communities.

Boxes were delivered to the Calhoun County’s Department of Human Resources earlier today that were filled with toys for children. This year, tenants and employees gave more than $31,000 towards the Christmas Cheer Program in support of children in the community. There are gifts for all ages, from toddlers to teenagers. Over the years since first established, the Christmas Cheer Program has grown significantly and it’s because of the support and generosity from the community.

Christmas Cheer also allows depot employees to sponsor installation families. These are coworkers who experienced hardships this year and have financial needs. Installation families are anonymous to contributors, only identified by a number and the family’s situation. This year, four depot families are sponsored by coworkers, who provided money or purchased gifts for the family members.