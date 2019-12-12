Higher Winter Pools Preliminary Grant Approved

The public was encouraged to participate in an open house event so the United States Army Corps of Engineers could receive feedback on the idea of higher winter pools at two Alabama lakes. Alabama Power was recently granted preliminary approval from the corps to increase normal winter pool level at Weiss and Logan Martin lakes.

The corps released a draft of its plans to increase Weiss Lake by three feet and Logan Martin Lake by two feet. While the preliminary approval isn’t final, Lead Planner, Meredith Ladart encourages the public to give feedback on the proposed plan.

Residents who couldn’t make the open house can still send in their questions, and overall feedback to the email address shown above. Letters can also be sent to Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District. To learn more about Alabama Power Lakes, visit APCShoreLines.com.