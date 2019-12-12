Nestle Selling U.S. Ice Cream Business

If you’re an ice cream lover, one of your favorite brands could soon be in the hands of a new owner. Nestle, a swiss food company, is selling its American ice cream business for a projected $4 billion. Nestle owns Haagen Dazs, Breyer’s and Drumstick brands, among others. Those brands will now go to a company named “Froneri.”

This is a joint venture Nestle created with a french firm to manage its European ice cream business. Nestle believes Froneri can bring its successful business model to the U.S. and achieve a global leadership in ice cream sales.