Talladega College Receives $300,000 Grant

The state’s oldest private Historically Black College becomes one of four HBCU’s in the country to receive a grant to create a Liberal Arts Innovation Center for Education. A $300,000 grant has been awarded to Talladega College from the United Negro College Fund that will help the college develop and test promising practices, research and disseminate knowledge.

The grants will also support the college’s goal of testing a promising practice of an interactive professional learning process rather than traditional classroom lectures. Doctor Hawkins says he’s thrilled for students and faculty at Talladega College and looks forward to seeing the results of this grant.