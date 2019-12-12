Talladega College Students Prepare for Trip to Tokyo, Japan

23 college students are about to embark on a journey of a lifetime as they’ve been chosen to participate in an all-expense paid trip to Tokyo, Japan. Talladega College students received an all-expense paid trip by the government of Japan to travel to Tokyo for the Bridge Project Study Tour.

It’s designed to help students gain an understanding of Japan’s economy, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations. Students participated in a series of informative training session to help them prepare for the trip that discussed Japanese culture, food, geography, money and tradition. Several of the students have never been out of the country before and describe this opportunity as a once in a lifetime.

Students will leave for Japan on December 14th, and return on the 22nd, just in time for Christmas.