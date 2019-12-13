700 Gadsden Goodyear Employees Take Buyout

More than 700 Gadsden Goodyear Tire and Rubber workers will no longer be employed with the company after accepting a buyout offer. The exit date for the 740 employees is expected to be December 20th, according to WEIS Radio. Earlier this year, Goodyear announced plans for layoffs at the Gadsden plant along with shorter work shifts for employees.

The company cites a decline in demand for their products as the reason for the cuts. Goodyear has been in Gadsden since 1929, and at one time, the company provided jobs for 2,500 people. In 2015, the company invested around $30 million towards expansion of the facility.