Cedar Bluff High School Students Build Beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

While some students are preparing to end their semester and enjoy the holiday break, several students at Cedar Bluff High School are putting their skills to work in an effort to help less fortunate children in their community. The students are building beds for children who don’t have one of their own. The bed build project was made possible through the “Living to Serve Grant” from the National FFA organization. The grant was given to the students in an effort to help fund a service learning project.

The student chose to partner with “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” Gadsden Chapter to build beds for children in Cherokee County. SHP is a non-profit organization that has built beds for hundreds of thousands of kids throughout the country. The Gadsden chapter was established this year and has already built more than 200 beds for children. FFA Teacher Brittnay Hill believes this experience will continue to encourage students to be compassionate towards one another.

The students began building beds this week after first learning the basic knowledge of bed building and the tools needed. Several of the students have described this project as an eye opening experience. Mrs. Hill hopes the students will have enough supplies to build at least 10 beds by mid-January. The students will then deliver the beds to children who are in need of them.