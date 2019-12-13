Fort McClellan Wreath Laying Ceremony in Anniston

A traditional ceremony that will take place Saturday morning will remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach children the value of freedom. The wreaths have arrived at Fort McClellan Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day, and to celebrate, the public is invited to the Wreath Laying Ceremony where deceased Veterans and their families will be remembered and honored.

Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers at Fort McClellan will participate along with local Boy and Girl Scouts and Young Marines. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.