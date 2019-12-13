Ozark Police Officer in Critical Condition After Suffering Shot to the Head
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Alabama Police are investigating yet another officer involved shooting that took place Thursday night in Dale County. An Ozark Police Officer is in critical condition and the suspected shooter is dead after the officer reportedly confronted an armed man walking on a road last night.
The man opened fire on the officer and other police. Officers then returned fire, killing the man. Authorities have yet to release the names of the officer or the man who was killed.
