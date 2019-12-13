Weaver High School Student Arrested

A 16-year-old has been arrested at Weaver High School after authorities say he had a pistol on school property. A news release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip to school personnel led to the student’s arrest.

Deputies learned that the weapon was stolen from the area where the juvenile lives. Investigators are working to determine the student’s motive for having the pistol at school. The student is being held at the Coosa Valley Detention.