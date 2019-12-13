Weaver Theft Suspect Killed

Investigators are working to determine if charges will be filed in an attempted theft incident that left one person dead last night in Weaver. The man accused of trying to steal camper from a home on Lone Oak Drive was shot and killed as the resident’s father attempted to detain the man until police arrived.

While the suspect was attempting to leave the home in a truck, the resident’s father used his vehicle to block the suspect’s path, causing the two vehicles to collide. The father shot at the suspect’s vehicle, striking him in the head. After being shot, the suspect’s vehicle sped out of control and hit a tree.

Police later learned that the vehicle the suspect was driving had been reported stolen out of Lincoln earlier that day. No arrests have been made as this incident is still under investigation.