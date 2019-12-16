Alabama Celebrates 200 Years

Alabama celebrated a milestone over the weekend and in honor of that milestone, a new addition to the state’s history was unveiled. The state celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday and Governor Kay Ivey also unveiled the state’s new Bicentennial Park. The park is located in front of the state’s capitol building and includes 16 monuments.

Governor Ivey says she hopes these monuments will encourage more people to visit the state. Ivey says that she will continue forward the legacy of the state and continue to seek ways to make Alabama even better.