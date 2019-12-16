Calhoun County EMA Announces New Notification System Coming in Spring

During a recent Calhoun County Commission meeting, commissioners approved the purchase of a system that will allow the Emergency Management Agency to better communicate with residents in the event of an emergency. Calhoun County EMA will be adding a new notification software called Everbridge to their system in the Spring.

This software will allow residents to receive notifications through all forms of communication during the event of an emergency. Barton says first responders will begin training on the new system beginning next year following a media campaign to let residents know how to sign up and subscribe to the system.