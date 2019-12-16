Honda Employees Deliver Toys to Jacksonville Church Christmas Toyland
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as 45 Honda employees delivered toys and bikes to the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center for Christmas Toyland. Low income families in the Jacksonville area needing assistance with Christmas this year will have the opportunity to go through and pick out gifts for their children just in time for the holidays.
JCOC has received toys from several other businesses and companies in the area who were looking to make a child’s holiday special this year.
