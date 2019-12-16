Shooting at Cumberland Mall Under Investigation

Holiday shopping took at a Georgia mall took a turn for the worse Saturday as shots were fired inside the shopping mall. A verbal altercation between several people in the food court of Cumberland Mall escalated and shots were fired. Hundreds of shoppers barricaded themselves in hiding places.

One person was shot in the neck area and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two teens are facing Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit charges. The mall was temporarily closed as it took police several hours to clear the building.

The shooting is still under investigation.