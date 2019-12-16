Shopper Shuttles in Oxford Exchange to Benefit Meals on Wheels

If you were at the Oxford Exchange this weekend, chances are you saw volunteers providing shuttle services for shoppers to get to and from their cars and stores. This was an effort to benefit Meals on Wheels, a local non-profit that serves people in need.

Golf carts were being driven around the exchange to assist shoppers who came out of stores with their arms full of bags and tired feet get to their cars or others stores safely. The shuttle service also provided hot chocolate and snacks for shoppers. And in return, a donation was given to help benefit the local Meals on Wheels.

To find out more about the Meals on Wheels Organization, visit www.interfaithcalhoun.org.