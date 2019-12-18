AHSAA Reclassification: 2020-22
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Every two seasons the AHSAA reclassifies its member schools. On Tuesday the Central Board released the new classifications and alignments for fall sports (football, volleyball, cross country & swimming). As always, reclassification means a lot of shuffling in where East Alabama Community schools fall and what regions they will compete for the next two seasons.
Top Local Storylines
- Etowah & Munford Down from 5A to 4A
- Hokes Bluff & Childersburg Down from 4A to 3A
- Ohatchee & Collinsville Up from 2A to 3A
- B.B. Comer Down from 3A to 2A
- Spring Garden Up from 1A to 2A
- Cedar Bluff Down from 2A to 1A
Full listing: http://www.ahsaa.com/Schools/2020-Re-Classification
Below are the football region alignments for East Alabama Community schools (*)
7A Region 5
*Gadsden City
Hewitt-Trussville
Hoover
Oak Mountain
Spain Park
Thompson
Tuscaloosa County
Vestavia Hills
6A Region 7
Arab
Ft. Payne
*Oxford
*Pell City
Scottsboro
*Southside
Springville
5A Region 6
*Alexandria
Center Point
Corner
Hayden
Leeds
*Lincoln
Moody
Saint Clair County
4A Region 4
*Anniston
*Cherokee County
*Cleburne County
Handley
*Jacksonville
*Munford
*White Plains
4A Region 6
Ashville
Dora
*Etowah
Fultondale
Good Hope
Hanceville
Oneonta
3A Region 5
*Glencoe
*Hokes Bluff
*Ohatchee
*Piedmont
*Pleasant Valley
*Saks
*Wellborn
*Weaver
3A Region 7
*Collinsville
Fyffe
Asbury
Brindlee Mountain
Geraldine
Plainview
Sylvania
2A Region 4
*B.B. Comer
*Fayetteville
Horseshoe Bend
LaFayette
Lanett
*Ranburne
Randolph County
Vincent
2A Region 6
Cleveland
*Gaston
Locust Fork
*Sand Rock
Southeastern
*Spring Garden
*Westbrook Christian
*West End
1A Region 5
*Donoho
*Ragland
*Talladega County Central
*Victory Christian
Wadley
*Winterboro
Woodland
1A Region 7
Appalachian
*Cedar Bluff
*Coosa Christian
*Gaylesville
Sumiton Christian
Valley Head
Woodville