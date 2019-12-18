AHSAA Reclassification: 2020-22

Every two seasons the AHSAA reclassifies its member schools. On Tuesday the Central Board released the new classifications and alignments for fall sports (football, volleyball, cross country & swimming). As always, reclassification means a lot of shuffling in where East Alabama Community schools fall and what regions they will compete for the next two seasons.

Top Local Storylines

- Etowah & Munford Down from 5A to 4A

- Hokes Bluff & Childersburg Down from 4A to 3A

- Ohatchee & Collinsville Up from 2A to 3A

- B.B. Comer Down from 3A to 2A

- Spring Garden Up from 1A to 2A

- Cedar Bluff Down from 2A to 1A

Full listing: http://www.ahsaa.com/Schools/2020-Re-Classification

Below are the football region alignments for East Alabama Community schools (*)

7A Region 5

*Gadsden City

Hewitt-Trussville

Hoover

Oak Mountain

Spain Park

Thompson

Tuscaloosa County

Vestavia Hills

6A Region 7

Arab

Ft. Payne

*Oxford

*Pell City

Scottsboro

*Southside

Springville

5A Region 6

*Alexandria

Center Point

Corner

Hayden

Leeds

*Lincoln

Moody

Saint Clair County

4A Region 4

*Anniston

*Cherokee County

*Cleburne County

Handley

*Jacksonville

*Munford

*White Plains

4A Region 6

Ashville

Dora

*Etowah

Fultondale

Good Hope

Hanceville

Oneonta

3A Region 5

*Glencoe

*Hokes Bluff

*Ohatchee

*Piedmont

*Pleasant Valley

*Saks

*Wellborn

*Weaver

3A Region 7

*Collinsville

Fyffe

Asbury

Brindlee Mountain

Geraldine

Plainview

Sylvania

2A Region 4

*B.B. Comer

*Fayetteville

Horseshoe Bend

LaFayette

Lanett

*Ranburne

Randolph County

Vincent

2A Region 6

Cleveland

*Gaston

Locust Fork

*Sand Rock

Southeastern

*Spring Garden

*Westbrook Christian

*West End

1A Region 5

*Donoho

*Ragland

*Talladega County Central

*Victory Christian

Wadley

*Winterboro

Woodland

1A Region 7

Appalachian

*Cedar Bluff

*Coosa Christian

*Gaylesville

Sumiton Christian

Valley Head

Woodville

