Anniston-Wellborn To Open The 2020 Football Season

After reclassification was announced Tuesday, football teams are rushing to complete their 2020 schedules. One of the non-region games will be a renewed classic rivalry. Anniston and Wellborn will play each other in the 2020 season opener set for Friday, August 21st. The first game of the series will be at Wellborn and the game moves to Anniston in 2021. It will be the 34th overall meeting between the Panthers and Bulldogs but the first since 1999.