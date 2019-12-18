Calhoun County Jail Ministry Spread Christmas Joy to Inmates

Members with the Calhoun County Jail Ministry helped bring Christmas joy to female inmates inside the county jail Tuesday evening. They sang Christmas carols, told the story of the birth of Jesus while also reading the candy cane story.

Cindy Smith has been a part of the jail ministry for nine years and hopes that the inmates still feel the joys of Christmas, no matter where they are. Smith says the ministry group has been life changing for her as well as dozens of inmates throughout the years and she hopes that the inmates found comfort and felt loved during this holiday season.