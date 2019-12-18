Calhoun County Schools Names November Employee of the Month

The Calhoun County School System has selected its Employee of the Month for November and it’s someone who works day in and day out to make sure the students at Wellborn Elementary are feeling their best so they can perform their best in the classroom.

Jennifer Ledbetter has been the school nurse at Wellborn Elementary for four years and during that time, she has treated every student she’s come into contact with as if they were her own. Ledbetter discovered her love for children while she worked for a pediatrician for 23 years. She then went on to begin her career at Saks Elementary before transferring to Wellborn.

Ledbetter says the highlight of her day begins once the students get off the bus, and it ends when they leave. Ledbetter says she enjoys working alongside other faculty and staff and hopes to retire at Wellborn Elementary.