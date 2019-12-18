Carver Center Opening as Warming Center

With low temperatures expected for the next few days, the Carver Center will be open tonight and tomorrow night as a warming stations for people to get out of the cold weather and stay warm. Diane Smith, Missionary with the North American Mission Board says the warming station is open for any and everyone who is in need.

Smith says the warming station will be up and running tonight and will continue to monitor the weather with the county emergency management agency to determine if the warming center will be open on Thursday night.