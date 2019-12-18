Charges Dismissed for One Man Arrested in Aniah Blanchard Kidnapping

A judge has dismissed a kidnapping charge against one of the men arrested in the disappearance and death of a 19-year-old college student. Antwain Fisher of Montgomery has been released from jail after an investigation revealed that Fisher was not present during the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard. He is one of three men arrested earlier in the disappearance of Blanchard, who was last seen on October 23rd at a gas station in Auburn.

Her SUV was later found abandoned several days later at an apartment complex in Montgomery, and her body was discovered weeks later in a wooded area. A memorial service for Aniah will be held Saturday in Birmingham.