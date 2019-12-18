Cherokee County Man Gets Life in Prison After Murder of Mother

A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother. WEIS Radio reports that Larry Wayne Bodily has been found guilty of killing his mother, Karen Willmon in 2017.

Bodily’s mother’s body was found at the home they shared together wrapped in plastic against the inside of the garage wall in February of that year. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force head trauma. Willmon had been reported missing the day after she was killing after she didn’t report to work as a school bus driver.

Bodily has been sentenced to Life in Prison without the Possibility of Parole.