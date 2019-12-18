Deadly Overnight Storms Affect Many Southern States
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
While most of us in east Alabama slept through last night’s storm, families in other parts of the state are waking up to damaged property and lost loved ones. At least four people are dead after at least 25 tornadoes surrounded the deep south in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Authorities confirmed that a storm took the life of a husband and wife in the north Alabama community of Town Creek while also injuring several others including a seven-year-old child.
Please reload