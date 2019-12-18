Early Signing Day (Local)
Thursday, December 19, 2019
A few local prospects joined the masses around the nation by making their decisions official and signing in the early period. Hear from Gadsden City's Allen Merrick (UAB), De'Rickey Wright (Vanderbilt) and Ali Smith (GCHS head coach) in the featured video.
LB - Allen Merrick - UAB
Gadsden City HS
DB - De’Rickey Wright - Vanderbilt
Gadsden City HS
TE - Jacob Hopper - S. Alabama
Sardis HS
OL - Toryque Bateman - Troy
Fort Scott C.C. (KS) / GCHS
