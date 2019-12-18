Early Signing Day (Local)

A few local prospects joined the masses around the nation by making their decisions official and signing in the early period. Hear from Gadsden City's Allen Merrick (UAB), De'Rickey Wright (Vanderbilt) and Ali Smith (GCHS head coach) in the featured video.

LB - Allen Merrick - UAB

Gadsden City HS

DB - De’Rickey Wright - Vanderbilt

Gadsden City HS

TE - Jacob Hopper - S. Alabama

Sardis HS

OL - Toryque Bateman - Troy

Fort Scott C.C. (KS) / GCHS