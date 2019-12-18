Local Boys and Girls Club Gets Renovation from Lowe's Employees

Two local home improvement stores have partnered together to remodel a place that is known to many children in the community as a safe haven. The Constantine Boys and Girls Club off of Elm Street in Anniston has a new look.

Employees with the Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores in Anniston and Oxford partnered together to spend 1,000 hours remodeling the inside and outside of the building. Each year, Lowe’s stores are given $2,500 to spend in their community where the employees see fit.

Employees who helped with the remodeling process are thankful for the opportunity to make a difference in the community. With the help of Lowe’s and its employees, the newly remodeled Constantine Boys and Girls Club will continue to be a safe haven for children for years to come.