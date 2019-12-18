McGuffey Healthcare Urges People to Visit Nursing Homes This Holiday Season

The holiday season is about more than just receiving materialistic gifts, it’s about spending time with those who matter most, and giving back to those who are less fortunate. Sadly for tens of thousands of people living in Alabama nursing homes, they have little to no family or friends to spend the holidays with, making this a lonely time of year for them.

Many elderly and disabled Alabamians have family members who live far away and can’t visit them on a regular basis. While others don’t have many family members at all. Often times, this may cause them to feel depressed, overlooked, or forgotten. Although cards, gifts, and other items are sent to nursing homes during the holidays, the vice president of McGuffey Healthcare in Gadsden says it’s important for them to simply know they are still a valuable part of the community and that people care. Baker says that in addition to time, those who have special gifts and talents are also encouraged to help nursing home residents feel appreciated while spreading some holiday cheer.

Baker says anyone wishing to visit local nursing homes should check with the facility about the “Dos and Don'ts” during their regular business hours.