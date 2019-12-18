Operation Santa Paws Assisting Less Fortunate Pets

Operation Santa Paws is in full effect as local animal advocates teamed together to fulfil the needs of some furry friends who are also in need this holiday season. A fur angel tree with dog names on them has been created at Petco in Gadsden for community members to adopt this Christmas.

The dogs are pets to local retired and senior citizens who are also in need this holiday season. “Operation Santa Paws” was created after more than 100 senior citizens were adopted for Christmas from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program’s “Tree for Seniors.” Local Animal Advocate Christi Brown says it was the power of social media that helped spark the conversation about the local animals who are in need as well.

30 dog names are placed on the fur angel tree in Petco and the community’s help is needed to ensure the animals have a Merry Christmas.