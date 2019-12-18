Ozark Officer Involved in Shooting is Recovering

Officer Samuel Yoh, the Ozark officer critically injured in a shooting last week, is showing signs of improvement.

Yoh, an 18 year veteran, was responding to a call last Thursday of a man walking in the street with a gun. When Officer Yoh confronted the man, he opened fire on the officer, striking him six times, three of those shots struck the officer in the head. Other officers responding to the scene returned fire, killing the man.

Authorities say that although Yoh has a long road towards recovery, he is coherent and acknowledges friends and family in a non-verbal manner.