Senate Passes National Defense Authorization Act

The Senate has passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act with numerous provisions and Alabama priorities secured by US Senator Doug Jones. Those provisions include the Military Widow’s Tax Elimination Act, 12 weeks of paid leave for federal workers, a 3.1% pay raise for troops, the authorization of a US Space Force, among other things.

The bill will also provide funding for Key Alabama projects like helicopter construction, ship building, and combat vehicle upgrade. It will also support military families and children through privatized housing reforms and give additional aid to schools serving military children. Senator Jones describes this as a win for Alabama and for military families across the country.

The bill now heads to the President’s desk for his signature.