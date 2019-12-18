Visa Warns of Gas Pump Credit Card Hacking
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Visa is warning people to protect their credit card information at the gas pump. Cybercrime teams have found a weak spot in gas station networks, targeting merchant point-of-sale systems.
The group installed POS malware after gaining access to the gas station’s network to get access to consumer’s credit card information. Visa says the POS attacks are more sophisticated than credit card skimmers and is warning consumers to keep an eye on all charges posted on your accounts.
Please reload