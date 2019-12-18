Weaver Math Teacher Named Secondary Employee of the Month

A math teacher at Weaver High School has been recognized for his commitment and dedication towards ensuring his students are confident and successful when dealing with any math equation. Jim Roebuck has taught math at Weaver High for 13 years and has enjoyed every minute of it.

Mr. Roebuck has been recognized by the Calhoun County School’s System and America’s First Federal Credit Union as November’s Secondary Employee of the Month. Other staff members at Weaver High describe Roebuck as being a teacher who takes the time to find out what his students are most interested in and uses that to influence them in the classroom.

While in grade school, Mr. Roebuck tells TV24 he actually wanted to be a history teacher. That was until a special teacher changed his entire perspective on life. In addition to math, Roebuck is involved in several extracurricular activities at Weaver High such as the coordinator to the Problem Solving Team and the marching band coordinator.

Mr. Roebuck says he was shocked but honored to be recognized as secondary employee of the month for the Calhoun County Schools System.