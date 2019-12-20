Anniston Police Deliver Toys to Community Children
Friday, December 20, 2019
More than 130 children will have big smiles on Christmas morning as officers with the Anniston Police Department have wrapped up the Toy Drive by delivering gifts throughout the community. A special guest named McGruff also tagged along for the ride.
A majority of the gifts delivered today were donated by members of the community and Sergeant Micheal Webb says he’s thankful to be a part of such a giving community. The officers say they are looking forward to hearing the many stories about the children on Christmas morning.
