Calhoun County Schools Desegregation Court Order Removed

The desegregation court order that has been in place for Calhoun County Schools over the past five decades has officially been removed. According to Deputy Superintendent Courtney Wilburn, the Federal Court awarded Unitary Status to the Calhoun County School System, which means the effects of past segregation are completely eliminated and the school system will no longer be supervised by the court system.

Although no county schools are all-white or all-black, this will help schools throughout the county become more diverse. The courts will no longer monitor the school system’s effort to hire a more diverse workforce in addition to making sure disciplinary action is delivered without racial bias.

Wilburn says this is a huge accomplishment to celebrate in Calhoun County and she credits all county schools staff members for their efforts in achieving this status.