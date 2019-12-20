Cherokee County Man Arrested in Ongoing Drug Investigation

An ongoing drug investigation in Cherokee County has resulted in one man’s arrest. Renie McCreary is being held on a $84,000 bond after deputies obtained and executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 7 where WEIS Radio says they found cocaine and marijuana.

McCreary is charged with five counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Cocaine in addition too Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.