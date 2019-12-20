Cherokee County Man Arrested in Ongoing Drug Investigation
Friday, December 20, 2019
An ongoing drug investigation in Cherokee County has resulted in one man’s arrest. Renie McCreary is being held on a $84,000 bond after deputies obtained and executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 7 where WEIS Radio says they found cocaine and marijuana.
McCreary is charged with five counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Cocaine in addition too Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
Please reload