Grants Awarded Across the State to Help Homeless Alabamians

Governor Kay Ivey has announced that $2.5 million in grants will go towards helping homeless Alabamians as well as those who are in danger of becoming homeless. And more than $700,000 of the grant money will help those in need right here in East Alabama. The funding is coming from the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program and will support organizations across the state that provide shelter, legal and health services, and financial education.

Out of the 13 government and community agencies receiving funds from the grant, three of those agencies are in East Alabama and include United Way of East Central Alabama, Second Chance Incorporated, and the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless.

President and CEO of United Way, Shannon Jenkins says the funds received will help kick start a plan to end homelessness in Calhoun County. United Way has collaborated with Interfaith Ministries and The Right Place in order to ensure the plan is executed perfectly allowing the people of Calhoun County to come to one place and receive all the help and services they need.

Although there is no timeline as to when the multipurpose shelter will be up and running, Jenkins says he hopes to find a central location within the Anniston City limits so it will be accessible to the largest population of homeless residents in Calhoun County.