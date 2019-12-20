Lawsuit Announced to Block New Equal Rights Amendment
State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that Alabama, along with Louisiana and South Dakota, have filed a federal lawsuit to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution. That addition is a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the ERA, which would ban discrimination on the basis of sex.
Marshall says the three states are committed to equality but contended the “ERA would not promote true equality, but rather a far left agenda.”
