M&H Valve Iron Man Repainted to Reflect This Year's Iron Bowl Winner

Alabama and Auburn fans will soon notice a color change on a giant iron man that sits outside in front of the M&H Valve facility in Anniston. It’s been an annual tradition for many years to repaint the iron man the color of the team that wins the Iron Bowl football game between the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

This year, since Auburn were the winners, employees with M&H Valve who are tiger fan volunteered their time to repaint the iron man Auburn blue and orange. The task took employees about three hours to complete. Auburn fans are encouraged to drive by the facility tomorrow to get a first look at the newly painted iron man.