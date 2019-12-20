Man Charged in Death of Mobile Officer Pleads Not Guilty

The 20-year-old man charged in the January shooting death of a Mobile Police Officer has pleaded not guilty to Capital Murder charges. Marco Perez entered the Pleas Wednesday after being denied youthful offender status in the shooting that killed police officer Sean Tuder outside a hotel earlier this year. The state has argued that Perez was previously granted youthful offender status for previous charges of burglary and breaking and entering into vehicles.

However, Perez’s attorney says his client deserves youthful offender status because surveillance footage shows Perez backing away from Tuder, surrendering. He also says the officer was undercover at the time and didn’t reveal himself to be an officer, leading Perez to fear for his life. He is due back in court in January 2020.