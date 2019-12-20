Oxford's Antwon Fegans Jr. Signs With Arkansas State

The month of December has been a dream for Oxford’s Antwon Fegans. The senior led the Yellow Jackets to the 6A state championship just two weeks ago. Then he recently became the first member of his family that will head to college. Fegans announced his decision to play at Arkansas State in front of friends and family at Cornerstone Church in Oxford on Wednesday night. Fegans says he’s excited to set a new standard for his younger brothers. He will enroll at Arkansas State in January. [Hear from Fegans and Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge in the featured video.]