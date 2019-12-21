AL Unemployment Rate at Record Low

Alabama’s unemployment rate is down to a record low 2.7%. According to a statement released by Governor Kay Ivey’s office, not only is the jobless rate well below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%, November was the seventh straight month for the state to reach a record low for unemployment.

The state has gained more than 50,000 jobs since this time last year. Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says manufacturing employment in the state is at its highest in 11 years and other sectors are experiencing their highest levels of employment in history.