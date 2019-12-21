Alabama Power's Service Organization Delivers Presents to Oxford Nursing Home

Alabama Power’s Service Organization is the reason why Christmas arrived early for more than 100 residents living at a nursing home facility in Oxford. 20 volunteers with APSO delivered 151 shoebox presents to residents living at Diversicare nursing home in Oxford today.

APSO’s goal is to address the needs of the community and the less fortunate. Santa Claus stuck around to take pictures with the residents as they received their gifts as well-making this a memorable moment for the residents, and everyone involved.

Alabama Power has service organizations throughout the state that gives employees the opportunity to give back to their communities.