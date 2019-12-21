McGuffey Nursing Home Receives National Recognition

A Gadsden nursing home has been recognized nationally for their improving quality of long-term care. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living has recognized McGuffey Healthcare for its achievements in the quality of care they provide for its residents.

They facility and its faculty accomplished two out of four national goals including improved customer satisfaction and mobility outcomes for residents. McGuffey’s Administrator, April Conley, says the entire team is proud and honored to be recognized and that their commitment to quality is always their number one priority.

The facility is the only center in Gadsden to achieve this recognition.