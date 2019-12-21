Millions of Americans Affected by Flu This Year

Flu season is in full swing and doctors are encouraging everyone to get their flu shots. The Centers for Disease Control says the infection has already killed 1,800 people since the official season began in late September.

The flu has sickened at least 3.7 million others and sent 32,000 to the hospital. In addition to flu season striking faster and earlier than usual, it’s also bringing an odd mix of viruses. The CDC doesn’t expect new cases to slow down any time soon and experts say it isn’t too late to get a flu shot.