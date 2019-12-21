Saturday Before Christmas Expected to be the Biggest Shopping Day of the Year

The Saturday before Christmas is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year. The National Retail Federation suspects “Super Saturday” will beat out “Black Friday” crowds. A survey conducted says that 147.8 million people are expected to shop.

Also known as “Panic Saturday” this shopping holiday is all about getting last minute holiday gifts. Cheap “Black Friday” prices aren’t super likely, but some stores will have extended hours to ensure shoppers find everything they need before Christmas Day.