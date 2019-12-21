Senator Doug Jones's FUTURE Act Signed Into Law

After 15 months of raising awareness and earning support on an issue, US Senator Doug Jones has announced his FUTURE Act has been signed into law by President Donald Trump. This legislation will permanently renew $255 million each year for Historically Black College and Universities and minority-serving institutions.

The bill also includes a first step toward simplifying the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process. Senator Jones, who is a member of the Senate HELP Committee, says that permanently funding HBCU’s and minority-serving institutions will allow them to fulfill their mission of serving six million students across the country and educating the next generation of leaders.