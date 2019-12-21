UA Students Team Up with Habitat for Humanity to Help Local Residents

While many students are taking a break from school to relax and enjoy the holidays, several students from the University of Alabama partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County to be of service to those in need. But what makes this so special is that the students organized the weeklong trip all by themselves.

Students who are a part of the university's “Beyond Bama” program has spent the past week in Calhoun County working on Habitat for Humanity houses. Beyond Bama is a student run program that strives to help communities beyond Tuscaloosa.

This week, they decided to step in, and help Veterans and local residents in need. With this being a program solely ran by students, they are responsible for securing transportation, the project budgets, and all the other organizational needs. Angela Billings is a Communications Studies Instructor who came along for the trip and she says it’s really been an eye opening experience.

The students hope to continue setting the example for other students on campus and encourage them to get involved in the “Beyond Bama” program.