Youth Pastor Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse Receives More Than 1,000 Year Life Sentence

A former youth evangelist and Gadsden native who ministered to millions of teens and adults around the world has been given the maximum prison sentence after recently pleading guilty to sexually abusing more than two dozen teenagers.

According to WEIS Radio, Paul Acton Bowen was sentenced to more than 1,000 years in prison for his guilty pleas to sexually abusing teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16. Earlier this month, Bowen pleaded guilty to 28 counts that include Enticing a Child for a Sexual Act and Sodomy.

Although he is likely to never become a free man, Bowen still faces trial in Jefferson County set for next year on three felony charges.