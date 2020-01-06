22 Traffic Deaths Investigated by ALEA over Holidays

Although there were no traffic fatalities on Christmas or New Year’s Eve in Alabama, nearly two dozen people lost their lives on roadways during the 13 day holiday travel period. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers investigated 22 traffic deaths in several counties including Etowah and Randolph.

Among those killed were 10 drivers, nine passengers, and one pedestrian. A four-year-old also lost his life in a traffic accident in Etowah County. Out of the 20 people killed while traveling in vehicles with seatbelts, 14 of them were not using seat belts at the time of the accident. During the 2018 holiday travel period, troopers investigated 21 traffic deaths.