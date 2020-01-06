7th Annual Polar Plunge for Venecia's Foundation

This time of year typically isn’t considered “pool weather” for many in East Alabama. However, one local community decided to take a “plunge” into a pool for a special cause. A tradition that started seven years ago involved a breast cancer patient named Venecia who spent most of her time comforting other cancer patients.

Venecia and Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker created the “Polar Plunge” to raise money for care packages for patients. Since Veneicia’s passing, her sister Randa and Mayor Baker decided to keep the plunge going in Venecia’s memory.

45 people plunged for Venecia and $700 was raised for the foundation. For information on how you can help, visit Venecia’s Foundation on Facebook.